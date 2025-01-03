Man, son booked for assaulting civic official during Thane anti-encroachment drive

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) A father-son duo was booked for allegedly assaulting a senior Thane Municipal Corporation official during an anti-encroachment drive, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

On Thursday afternoon, the two hit Diva ward assistant municipal commissioner Balchandra Ghuge when he was leading a team of civic personnel to remove encroachments from a plot, said Shil-Daighar police station senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde.

The man and his son argued with Ghuge and then hit him, and the latter was saved by security personnel accompanying him, Shinde said.

Videos of the incident showed security personnel shoving Ghuge inside a vehicle to save him from the assault.

Advertisment

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault on public servant, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences, the official added. PTI COR BNM