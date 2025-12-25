Man, son dead as tractor overturns in Jalgaon

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) A 48-year-old man and his son died after their tractor overturned in Varangaon-Kinhi area of Jalgaon district, some 480 kilometres from here, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, the Varangaon police official said.

"Sanjay Shravan Sable and his son Bhushan Sanjay Sable, residents of Siddheshwarnagar, were on their way to collect gravel when their tractor overturned. The two were crushed under the vehicle. One person was injured in the incident," he added.

A case has been registered at Varangaon police station, the official added. PTI ZA BNM