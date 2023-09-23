Man, son die in motorcycle accident in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his minor son were killed and three others injured in a collision between two motorcycles in the Baldirai area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Saturday on the Musafirkhana-Devra Road.

Rabi Ullah and his five-year-old son Sameer were travelling on their motorcycle to Musafirkhana when they collided with another motorcycle carrying three people and coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

Rabi Ullah and his son died on the spot, they said.

Baldirai SHO Amrendra Bahadur Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The injured have been identified as Shivam, Sushil and Anil, all residents of Musafirkhana in Amethi district. They are undergoing treatment at the local community health centre, he said. PTI COR NAV AS SZM