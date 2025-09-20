Man, son die of snakebite in Chhattisgarh, wife critical; kin allege lack of timely treatment

Korba, Sep 20 (PTI) A 52-year-old man and his minor son died after being bitten by a snake, while his wife remained in critical condition in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, their kin said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Indira Nagar under Darri police station limits in the early hours of Friday, the kin said while alleging that the deaths took place due to lack of treatment since no anti-venom was available at the health centre where the victims were first taken.

"Choodamani Bhardwaj (52), an employee with an aluminium plant, was sleeping at home with his family when a common krait bit him. Initially, Bhardwaj mistook the bite for an insect sting and went back to sleep. The snake later bit his son Prince (10) and then Choodamani's wife Rajni (41)," a relative said.

"Kin rushed the victims to the Gopalpur Primary Health Centre. But despite banging on the doors for over half an hour, the staff on duty refused treatment, citing unavailability of anti-snake venom. The victims were then taken in critical condition to Medical College Hospital, Korba, but by then Choodamani and Prince died," he added.

Rajni is in a critical condition in hospital, the family member said.

Korba Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) S N Kesari said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"A newly appointed staff member at Gopalpur PHC had referred the patients allegedly without even examining them. An inquiry has been ordered and appropriate action will be taken," he said.