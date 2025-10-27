Man, son drown as bullock cart falls into pond in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 60-year-old man, his son, and a pair of oxen drowned after a bullock cart lost balance and overturned into a pond here, police said on Monday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hemant Gupta said Shahjaram, resident of Madarhawa village in Laliya police station area, had gone with his son Bhola Ram alias Deepak (24), to fetch fodder for their cattle.

On their way back, the cart lost balance and fell into a deep pond near the village as the road was narrow, he said.

Before villagers could rescue them, both father and son drowned along with the two bullocks, the SDM said, adding that the bodies were retrieved from the pond with the help of divers and sent for post-mortem.

"Financial assistance will be provided to the deceased's family after the postmortem report," he said.