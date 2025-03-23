Man, son drown in Periyar river

Kochi, Mar 23 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his son drowned in the Periyar River while taking a bath near Malayattoor in Ernakulam district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ganga and his son Dharmik (7).

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm at Vaishya bathing ghat, according to an officer with the Kodanad police station.

"The two had entered the river for a bath when they were caught in a strong undercurrent. Locals rescued them and rushed them to a private hospital in Malayattoor, but they could not be saved," the officer said.

The police have initiated an inquest proceeding, and the bodies will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police added.