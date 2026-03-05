Man-son duo killed as motorcycle collides with truck in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old and his son died on Thursday after their motorcycle collided head-on with with a truck on the Bahraich-Balrampur National Highway here, police said.

The victims were identified as Vimal Mishra and his son Sonu Mishra (25), residents of Khalwa area.

According to the police, the duo had gone to Visheshwarganj to visit a relative on Holi. The accident occurred on Thursday while they were returning home. Their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified truck.

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to a hospital, where both succumbed to their injuries.

Kotwali Dehat Police Station House Officer Girjesh Tiwari said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, he added. PTI COR NAV AKY