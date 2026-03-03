Man, son electrocuted after coming in contact with electric fence

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) A father and son were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electric fence in this district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred in a property near Nagaroor Block Office, they added. The deceased have been identified as Kochunni, 58, and his son Akhil, 35.
The bodies were discovered in a paddy field.
According to reports, the field supervisor arrived in the morning to inspect the well-maintained farmland and found the two men lying lifeless.
The electric fence is suspected to have been installed to keep wild boar away from the crops. Police said they suspect the fence may have been installed illegally and are investigating whether the father and son entered the area without being aware of it.
The forensic team has visited the site and collected evidence. Inquest proceedings are underway, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, police added. PTI NDN TGB ADB