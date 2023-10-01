Man, son electrocuted in hotel room in Daman; magistrate orders electric safety auditTourist father-son duo die from electrocution at hotel room in DamanDaman'

Daman, Oct 1 (PTI) Two tourists from Gujarat were electrocuted in a hotel room in Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, a police official said on Sunday.

Nadiad-resident Shrikant Vaghela (35) and his son 6-year-old Sheenon died in the bathroom of a local hotel on Saturday, city police station in charge Vishal Patel said, adding the hotel has been sealed as part of the probe.

"The incident took place between 4pm and 4:30pm when the man, his wife and their child suffered electric shocks in room 301. People rushed in hearing the commotion and switched off the power supply but by then the man and boy had died," he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligence) and 304 (A) (death by negligence), as per police.

To prevent such incidents, District Magistrate Saurabh Mishra issued an order directing hotels and guest houses located in Daman to conduct an electric safety audit within seven days. PTI COR KA BNM BNM