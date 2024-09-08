Man, son electrocuted, wife, daughter injured in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Sep 8 (PTI) A 42-year-old man and his son were electrocuted on Sunday in Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh, while his wife and daughter who came to their rescue sustained injuries, a police official said.

Premdutt Sharma died of electric shock while bathing in his house under Kotwali police station area, City Superintendent of Police, Lashkar, Ayush Gupta said.

"His son Krishna rushed in to save him and got electrocuted as well. Sharma's wife and daughter suffered burn injuries from electric shock when they came into the bathroom. Hearing their cries, someone disconnected power supply," he told reporters.

"The four were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the man and his son dead on arrival. Sharma's wife and daughter are out of danger," he added.

As per initial investigations, an inverter wire (possibly cracked) hanging near the motor pump got wet and passed current through the bathroom, the CSP said.