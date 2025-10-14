Man, son get 20 years' jail for abetting suicide of 16-year-old girl in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man and his son to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl in 2020, officials said.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mohammad Niyaz Ahmad Ansari also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the two convicts, Kamal Singh and his son Amar Singh.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha, the case was registered on November 7, 2020, after the girl's family alleged that a boy, a resident of Krishna Nagar, had been harassing their daughter on her way to school.

The FIR stated that when the girl complained to the boy's grandfather, Kamal Singh, who abused her family and dismissed her concerns.

On the day of the incident, the boy allegedly harassed the girl again while she was returning from tuition. When the family confronted Kamal Singh, he and his son Amar Singh visited the girl's house, abused her family and issued death threats.

According to the FIR, one of the convicts told the family, "Why doesn’t your daughter die? If she doesn’t, we will kill her." Humiliated by the incident, the girl wrote a suicide note and consumed poison, leading to her death. In the note, she named Kamal and Amar for abetment of suicide, the prosecutor said.

The victim's family accused Kamal and Amar of abetment of suicide. Amar's minor son was accused of molestation and abetment of suicide, the prosecutor said The note, which was confirmed through forensic examination, became key evidence in the case.

Prosecutor Kushwaha added that the case against the boy is pending before the juvenile court.