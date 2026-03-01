Man, son held for killing boy over black magic suspicion in Jharkhand’s Garhwa

Garhwa, March 1 (PTI) A man and his son were arrested for allegedly poisoning to death a three-year-old boy on suspicion that his mother practised black magic in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on February 25 at Obra village within Bardiha police station limits.

The deceased child’s 22-year-old mother had lodged a missing complaint, following which an investigation was launched, he said.

Baridha police station in-charge Rishikesh Kumar Singh said, "We have arrested a man and his son in this case. They have been identified as Lalan Oraon (36) and Visahl Oraon (18)." During interrogation, Lalan told police that his wife had died on January 6 after falling ill. He suspected that the victim’s mother practised black magic and was responsible for his wife’s death. To avenge it, they committed the crime, the officer said.

The body of the child was recovered from a field a short distance from his home. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody, he said. PTI RPS RPS MNB