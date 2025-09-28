Man, son held for property dealer's murder in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth and his father were apprehended for allegedly brutally murdering a man over an old enmity in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the main accused Khushi Ram (47), a resident of Auchandi village, deliberately carried out the crime just a day before the 18th birthday of his son, who was involved in the muder, so he could benefit from the provisions of juvenile law.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, "Preliminary probe revealed that the deceased had physically assaulted Khushi Ram in 2016 during a property-related dispute, leaving him bedridden for nearly nine months. Since then, Khushi Ram harboured deep resentment and planned to take revenge." On Friday, Lakhpat Singh alias Lakhpat Kataria (56) was attacked by two men with a cricket bat and a firearm during his morning walk in Vijay Mandal Park, Begumpur, he said.

Lakhpat was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead. The medico-legal case revealed multiple penetrating injuries, including firearm wounds, he said.

Investigators traced the suspects after examining more than 650 CCTV cameras spanning 55 km and through detailed technical surveillance, the police said.

The black motorcycle used in the crime with its number plate removed, has been recovered, they said.

The accused deliberately planned the execution a day before Khushi Ram's son attained adulthood, so that he could benefit from the provisions of juvenile law, they said.

The juvenile was tasked with conducting recce of the victim's daily routine before the duo launched the fatal assault.

Detailed scrutiny of call data records and movement analysis of the suspects pointed towards Khushi Ram, who was earlier involved in several criminal cases, including assault, trespass and criminal intimidation, they said.

The DCP said Khushi Ram confessed during interrogation that he had been waiting for years to avenge the assault and humiliation at the hands of the deceased. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete chain of conspiracy and recover the weapon used in the crime, the police added. PTI SSJ NB NB