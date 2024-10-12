Man, son-in-law killed in road accident in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A man and his son-in-law died on the spot here on Saturday when the motorcycle they were riding lost balance and hit an iron railing on the roadside in the Gopiganj police station area, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 pm in the Sarai Jagdish area when the two-wheeler was trying to avoid another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Singh said that fruit wholesaler Mohammad Farooq Rain (54), was returning with his son-in-law Noor Alam Rain (38) and both died on the spot. He added both the bodies are being sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK