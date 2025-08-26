Man, son injured in firing incident in Delhi's Jaitpur

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his son were injured in a firing incident in south Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a medico-legal case (MLC) was reported by Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, to Jaitpur police station around 1.39 am on Monday.

The injured were identified as Dev Chaprana (25) and his father Dinesh Kumar, residents of Shiv Farm in Harinagar, they said.

According to police, Dev sustained a gunshot injury on the left side of his chest, while his father suffered injuries on his right palm. The men were rushed to hospital and are currently stable and out of danger, an officer said.

"The crime and forensic teams inspected the spot soon after the information was received. During the search, a .22 bore revolver, along with five live cartridges and one empty shell, was recovered from the family's residence," the officer added.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Jaitpur police station and further investigation is underway, the officials said.