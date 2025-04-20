Man, son killed as truck hits motorcycle in MP's Bhind

Bhind (MP), Apr 20 (PTI) A man and his 5-year-old son were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Sunday, a police official said.

The collision between the father-son duo's motorcycle and truck took place on national highway 719 at 11am, Manpur police station in-charge Pradeep Soni said.

"Hiralal (36) was going to Mehgaon along with his son Aryan on a motorcycle. The two-wheeler was hit by a truck coming from the opposite side. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Probe into the case is underway," Soni informed.

Incidentally, a protest underway to widen the road on which the accident took place ended on Saturday after assurance from authorities. PTI COR ADU BNM