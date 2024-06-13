Man, son killed by relatives in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) A man and his son were allegedly murdered by their relatives over a love marriage in Rajasthan's Alwar district early Thursday, police said.

Dayal Singh and some others allegedly attacked Suraj (50) and his son Robin (27) with a stick outside their house at around 1 am, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Anand Sharma said.

Station House Officer, Alwar Sadar, Mohan Lal said the victims and accused are relatives and hailed from Punjab.

Sometime back, Robin had got married to a woman from Punjab due to which there was a dispute between the families.

Last night, Singh, who was also related to the woman, attacked the father and son.

He said a case of murder has been registered against 10 people with Singh being the main accused. PTI SDA DV DV