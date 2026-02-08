Man, son killed in bike-truck collision in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A 58-year-old man and his son died after their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in Harpur Pakri village on the Siswa-Ghughuli road, they said.

Kothibhar SHO Dharmendra Singh said Raju Ravnihar and his son Harish Chandra Ravnihar (28), residents of Amarpurwa village, were riding on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with a speeding truck.

The injured men were taken to a private hospital, where they were declared dead, he said, adding that the truck driver fled after abandoning his vehicle.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said.