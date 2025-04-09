Man, son killed in gas cylinder blast in Pune

Pune, Apr 9 (PTI) A man and his son were killed after a gas cylinder exploded and led to a fire at their house in Pune after midnight on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The incident took place in Warje area located on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Pune city, they said.

Following the LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder explosion, a fire broke out which was later doused, a fire official said.

"When we reached the spot, the two persons were found injured due to the cylinder blast. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Chavan and his son Atish Chavan, the official said.

Mohan Chavan's other son, who works at a restaurant, was not at home when the incident occurred, he added. PTI SPK GK