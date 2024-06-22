Man, son shot dead after dispute over irrigation water in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his son were allegedly shot dead while his younger son suffered bullet wounds in the Niwari area of Ghaziabad district following a dispute over diversion of irrigation water, police said on Saturday.

The victims, who hailed from Meerut, have been identified as Pappu and his 26-year-old son Raja. Pappu's younger son Chand (22) was injured in the firing and is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said the men were shot at around 11 pm on Friday over the diversion of water from an aqueduct near Khindora village.

Pappu and his sons were shot at when they were on their way to a mango orchard they had taken on contract from one Ved Prakash Tyagi for harvesting, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had an argument with the owner of the adjacent orchard on Friday. Later, they were attacked by assailants who were waiting for them at the orchard, Yadav added.

The police seized five empty cartridges from the spot.

The bodies of Pappu and Raja were recovered from a minor canal and sent for post-mortem. Chand is undergoing treatment in a Meerut hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

The victims' relatives briefly blocked traffic on Niwari Road, demanding the arrest of the accused.

As the alleged assailants and the victims belonged to different religions, a police force has been deployed in Khindora village, the police said.

A case has been registered against seven people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family.

Three accused -- Bittoo Tyagi, his brother Deepak Tyagi and their father Sudhir Tyagi -- have been arrested and efforts are underway to nab the others, Yadav said. PTI COR NAV SZM