man, son shot dead over water dispute in Punjab's Fazilka

Ferozepur, Jul 19 (PTI) A man and his son were shot dead in Punjab’s Fazilka district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Friday.

An argument broke out between two groups in Pakka village on Thursday evening. During this, some people opened fire in which Avtar Singh (55) and his son Harmeet Singh were shot and they died on the spot, they said.

Avtar’s brother Karaj Singh claimed that his brother had leased about eight acres of land in Pakka village. This land was previously rented to Palwinder Singh, a resident of the same village.

Due to some dispute with the landowner, Palwinder Singh lost the lease which led to resentment on the latter's part, Karaj said.

"Yesterday evening when my brother along with his son Harmeet, went to the fields, Palwinder Singh shut off the water supply to their fields and challenged that they should source water from elsewhere,” Karaj said.

"The confrontation escalated during which Palwinder along with his accomplices fired several rounds on my brother and his son, and fled from the spot," he added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jalalabad Achru Sharma said the accused had used two weapons, including a .315 bore gun.

Further investigation is underway and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused, he added.