Man-son siphon off Rs 64 lakh from MP court's bank a/c; held from Gujarat

Indore, Jun 18 (PTI) Police have arrested an IT expert and his father who allegedly siphoned off Rs 64 lakh from the bank account of an Indore district court and spent it on foreign trips and buying expensive mobile phones, an official said.

Sahil Rangrez (26) and his father Sajid Sattar (57) were arrested on Tuesday from Valsad in Gujarat based on the evidence found during investigation in the case, he said.

An FIR was recently registered against them for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 64.05 lakh from the bank account of an additional district judge court between March 5 and June 11, Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said on Tuesday.

The mobile number linked to the court's bank account had become inactive due to non-recharge, and the telecom company concerned allotted this number to Sajid after about two years, he said.

"After getting this mobile number, Sajid started getting SMSes about government transactions from the court's bank account. When he shared this with his IT expert son Sahil, he misused the mobile number and got the password to make online payments through the court's bank account. This way, he started withdrawing money from the court's bank account," Dandotia said.

"During the initial investigation, we have come to know that the father-son duo spent the money obtained through this online fraud on buying expensive mobile phones and booking an expensive car as well as on foreign trips, health treatment and repair of an old flat," he said.

