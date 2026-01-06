Man 'spying' on Ambala Air Force Station for Pakistan arrested

Ambala, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly spying on the Ambala Air Force Station and sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, officials said.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sabka village under the Saha area in Ambala, had been in contact with a woman on a Pakistani social media platform for the past seven months, they said.

The accused was also in touch with a contractor working at the Air Force Station and frequently visited the premises. He allegedly shared his location, photos and videos with the Pakistani woman through a mobile application, the police said.

The police said he also engaged in frequent chats with the woman and is suspected of having fallen into a honey trap.

Ambala Crime DSP Virender Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was passing on information related to the Air Force Station to a neighbouring country.

He has been sent to a four-day police remand by a local court, he said.

The DSP said data deleted from the accused's mobile phone is being recovered and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others are also involved. PTI COR VSD APL APL