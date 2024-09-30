Man stabbed after quarrel in Delhi’s Dabri

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A man got critically injured after he was stabbed by a person over taking too long to come out of a public toilet in Dabri area here, police said on Monday.

According to police, Anand Kumar had gone to a public toilet when Shiv Charan, who was waiting outside, began to shout at him for taking too long to come out.

An argument broke out between the two which escalated and Shiv Charan slapped Anand.

"In a fit of rage, Anand stabbed Shiv with a vegetable knife and fled, taking the victim's phone," a senior officer said.

“We have recovered Anand's clothes and the phone he stole from Shiva. An FIR has also been registered under 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and launched further investigation into the matter," the officer said.

Anand has been apprehended while Shiva is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. PTI BM. NB