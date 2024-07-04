Man stabbed by two minors in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times allegedly by two teenagers in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin, police said on Thursday.

Victim Sahil, who lives with his parents in the Nizamuddin Basti, was sitting alone at a park when he was attacked on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

Both the accused fled from the spot leaving Sahil critically injured, police said.

The victim's family members reached the spot and informed the police. Sahil was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, the officer said. Police said both the accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab the duo.

During investigations, it was found that the victim was attacked two weeks ago also, the officer added. PTI ALK ALK MNK MNK