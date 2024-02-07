Man stabbed for scolding boy for wheeling, rash driving on cycle; juvenile & two friends held

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed by a juvenile and his three friends after he allegedly scolded him for performing stunts on his bicycle and indulging in rash riding in Shikaripura town of this district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The victim, Susheel, who works in a college as a computer operator, sustained stab injuries on his chest and stomach. However, his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

According to the police, Susheel had taken his pet dog for a stroll on Tuesday evening when he saw a 16-year-old boy performing wheeling and riding his bicycle in a rash manner. He scolded the boy and this led to a heated argument between the two. The boy left the spot and later went near the victim's house along with his three friends.

The boy along with his accomplices stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the spot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated. He's out of danger, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

"The preliminary enquiry has revealed that the accused was riding in a rash manner. The victim questioned about the rash riding which led to the incident. Further investigation is going on.. We have secured three accused including the juvenile. Teams have been formed to nab the fourth accused in the case," he said.

Police said the victim and the accused did not know each other.

Stating that such an incident should not have taken place, Shikaripura MLA and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra alleged that after the Congress government came to power in the state, the law and order situation is deteriorating.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "Whether it is the incident in Belagavi district or Haveri or Mangaluru or yesterday in Shikaripura, it seems as though anyone can do anything. The situation seems to be as though the entire police system has collapsed in the state. But the Chief Minister is sitting in Delhi along with his entire Cabinet." The Siddaramaiah government has failed on all fronts including in maintaining law and order, and the incident in Shikaripura is the result of it, he said.

"There is a feeling that anyone can stab or murder anyone, there is no one to ask, police won't do anything. There is especially a feeling that no one will touch the minorities under the Congress government, this has led to such incidents....Our (Shivamogga) MP B Y Raghavendra and party officials had visited the spot. I'm in touch with police officials," Vijayendra said. PTI AMP KSU RS RS