Man stabbed in leg by gang in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old man received stab wounds to his leg by an unidentified gang near T Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, police said.

The incident occurred near Nelamaheshwaramma temple in T Dasarahalli, on the intervening night of 27-28 August, they said.

In his statement, the victim, identified as Pavan J K, said the gang stopped him and his friend while they were returning home on a motocycle.

Police said the gang members got angry when Pavan asked them who they were and they started attacking him. His friend, identified as Bharath, dropped the vehicle and fled, they said. PTI JR KH