Man stabbed in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar following dispute; case lodged

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed following an altercation with the accused's brother in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. Police said they received information about a stabbing incident late on Friday evening and reached the spot, but the injured was already shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by a PCR van.

A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. At the hospital, the victim was identified as Amit Saini, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Saini later visited the Harsh Vihar police station and gave his statement. "He told us that late on Friday evening, he had an altercation with a person named Aman. Later, while he was on his way from Pratap Nagar to Behta Hazipur, Aman's brother Karan intercepted him near the main road at B-Block and attacked him with a sharp object before fleeing," a senior police officer said.

The victim is currently under treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Harsh Vihar police station. "Teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. Multiple leads are being worked on," the officer added. PTI SSJ RC