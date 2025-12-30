Man stabbed in northwest Delhi; accused held in Lucknow

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A man was stabbed allegedly by an acquaintance following a quarrel in Keshav Puram in Delhi's northwest, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim is stated to be out of danger. The accused was arrested in Lucknow on December 28, three days after the incident, and the weapon allegedly used in the attack was seized.

"On December 25, police received information from a hospital about the admission of an injured man with a stab wound. A team rushed to the hospital but the victim was initially declared unfit to give a statement. His version was recorded subsequently," said the police officer.

According to the victim's statement, he was attacked by the acquaintance after an altercation escalated suddenly. A team was formed to investigate the case. It traced the accused, who had fled after the incident to evade arrest.

"He was arrested in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on December 28. He was identified as Faisal. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the case. Further investigation is underway," said the officer. PTI BM RT