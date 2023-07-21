Man stabbed, injured in Nagpur road rage incident, one person arrested

Nagpur, Jul 21 (PTI) One person was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a 23-year-old man in a road rage incident in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

Suyog Ukey and a couple of friends were talking by the road near Khobragade Chowk on Thursday afternoon after parking their two-wheelers when the incident took place, he said.

"Accused Manjeet Guleriya (21) came there and picked up a quarrel after his two-wheeler brushed the vehicle of the victim's friend. Ukey was stabbed and seriously injured by Guleriya amid the argument," the Jaripatka police station official said.

Guleriya has been held for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other offences, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM