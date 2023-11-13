Man stabbed, killed in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Allah colony of east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Monday, police said.

According to police, a stabbing incident was reported at 3.39 pm at Madhu Vihar Police Station with the caller saying that the injured man was lying at the gate of a Masjid.

Arif, the man, was rushed with stab wounds to a hospital where he died during treatment, said a senior police officer.

A man named Manoj has been booked in the killing on the complaint of Arif's brother.

According to the police, Manoj too received minor injuries and is undergoing treatment in police custody.

"An FIR under section 302 (murder) has been registered against Manoj. Further investigation is under progress," said the officer. PTI BM BM VN VN