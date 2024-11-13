Man stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Three people allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, leaving him in a critical condition, police said on Wednesday.

All the three accused -- two of them minors -- have been apprehended and were later interrogated, they said.

The incident that happened on Tuesday was caught on a CCTV camera installed near the spot.

In the video, the trio can be purportedly seen coming in an e-rickshaw and stabbing Deepak, who works in a DJ firm in Mangolpuri, while he was returning home after work. Some passersby were seen standing near the spot but they did not intervene.

After stabbing him, the accused flew away in their e-rickshaw, the CCTV footage showed.

A senior police officer said a call regarding the stabbing was received at 8.45 pm on Tuesday.

"Our police rushed to spot and took the victim to the hospital. His condition is stated to be critical as he has received multiple stab wounds," the officer said.

A case under relevant section was registered and a team was formed to nab the accused.

On Wednesday, all three accused were apprehended from the same locality. They were further interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of attack, police said.