Man stabbed multiple times over dispute in Thane

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was severely injured after a person stabbed him multiple times following a heated argument in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on October 5 near a gym at Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi area.

The accused believed that the victim's cousin had kidnapped his sister, an official from Narpoli police station said.

He got into an argument with the victim while they were chatting. The accused, in a fit of anger, pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim several times, leaving him badly injured, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on a complaint by his family, the Narpoli police registered a case against the accused on various charges, including attempt to murder, and efforts were on to trace him, the official said. PTI COR GK