Man stabbed on local train; assailant flees

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A case of attempt to murder has been registered by the Government Railway Police after a 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in a local train near Vashi railway station, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8 am on Tuesday when the train was entering the railway station, said senior GRP inspector Kiran Undre, adding that accused Rajesh Rajanagam Arundutiar managed to flee after it came to a halt.

The victim was identified as Siraj Abdulla Shaikh (24), a resident of Cheeta Camp, Mankhurd.

Shaikh knew Arundutiar, and an altercation broke out between them while travelling by the Panvel-CSMT local, the official said.

"During the scuffle, Arundutiar allegedly stabbed Siraj Shaikh on his neck, back, waist and chest with a sharp knife, causing serious injuries. When the train halted at Vashi, the accused managed to get down and flee. The victim could not alight as the train restarted. When the train reached Sanpada, some passengers took him to the station master's cabin," said inspector Undre.

The victim was being treated at the Vashi municipal hospital while efforts were underway to nab the accused, the inspector said. PTI COR KRK