Man stabbed over harassment row in northeast Delhi; 3 held, 3 juveniles apprehended

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed in northeast Delhi's Saboli Khadda area allegedly after he confronted a juvenile who was harassing a girl, police said on Wednesday.

Three men have been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, they added.

The incident took place on June 1, when the victim, Sagar, along with his friend, warned a juvenile against harassing his friend's minor sister.

Hours later, Sagar was attacked with a knife by a group of people, leaving him seriously injured.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Harsh Vihar police station and the investigation led to the arrest of three accused -- Sultan (27), Faizan (19) and Sohail (19) -- besides the apprehension of three juveniles.

Police said the knife used in the attack has been found and it was revealed that one of the juveniles had instigated the assault after being confronted by Sagar.

Police added that Sultan has a criminal history in Uttar Pradesh, while the two other arrested men were previously involved in cases of theft and extortion. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM RC