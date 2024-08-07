Man stabbed over minor issue in Dwarka, injured

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed following a heated argument in Dwarka's Bindapur area, officials said on Wednesday.

A CCTV of the incident surfaced on social media, where the victim could be seen attacked with a knife on a busy narrow street. The attackers ran away as the passerbys intervened into the issue. Sandeep, a resident of Bindapur village, was walking along with his brother when he collided with three-four men coming from the opposite direction on Tuesday night, the officials said.

A quarrel ensued and the other men attacked Sandeep with knives. Sandeep sustained a stab injury on his left leg, said a police officer.

A case under sections 118(1), 115(2), 3(5) of the BNS has been registered at the Bindapur Police Station and teams were formed to nab the accused, he said. PTI ALK AS AS