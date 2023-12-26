Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old labourer suffered serious injuries allegedly after he was stabbed by four people over a minor issue in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police said victim Rahul is out of danger and has been discharged from a hospital after treatment.

Rahul, a worker in a Ghaziabad mill, told police that he was eating momos in Gokalpuri around 7 pm on Monday when he was attacked, a senior officer said.

The victim has identified two of the accused as Kangla and Tota. According to the complainant, he had a verbal spat with Kangla over a petty issue.

"No one has been arrested yet and efforts are being made to identify the other accused," the police officer said. PTI BM CK CK