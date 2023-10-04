Man stabbed, robbed of mobile phone in Delhi's New Usmanpur

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm near Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, they said.

On Wednesday, information was received at New Usmanpur police station that Parvez Khan, a resident of Mustafabad, was admitted to JPC Hospital with sharp weapon injury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

In his complaint, Parvesh stated that two unidentified people attacked him from behind and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon on his thigh. They robbed his mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 13,000.

A case of robbery is being registered and further investigation is underway, the DCP said. PTI NIT CK