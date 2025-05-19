Man stabbed to death, 2 injured in west Delhi; juvenile held

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while two others, including his sister, were injured in west Delhi’s Khyala area on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kawaljeet Singh, they said, adding that his sister Baljeet Kaur (23) and Kamal Kumar (47) got injured in the attack.

A senior police officer said that about four months ago, a local youth allegedly abused Baljeet Kaur. In retaliation, Kawaljeet had slapped him, which led to tension between them. Later, the youth shared the incident with his friends.

Around 3:15 am on Sunday, a PCR call was received from the hospital informing that a man had succumbed to multiple stab wounds during treatment, the officer said.

During the investigation, the police recorded Baljeet Kaur’s statement. She claimed that her brother was repeatedly stabbed by two attackers near their residence. When she and Kamal Kumar tried to intervene, the assailants attacked them as well and fled, he said.

Based on her statement, a case was registered and investigation was initiated.

“A minor was apprehended in connection with the incident. Teams have been formed to trace and arrest the remaining co-accused,” the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI SSJ NB