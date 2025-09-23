Man stabbed to death; accused held

Palghar, Sep 23 (PTI) Police have arrested one person for allegedly stabbing a man to death at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

The body of the victim, Mehul Shah - a resident of Nana Nani Park in Manvelpada area of Virar east, was found dumped in the bushes near his house on September 21, a day after the incident, an official said.

The accused, identified as Aniket Vivek Gaikwad (30), is a local resident, he said.

After the body was found, Shah's uncle lodged a complaint at the Virar police station, alleging that an unidentified person had taken Mehul away on September 20 morning, after which he failed to return home.

Based on the complaint, the police launched a probe and found that the accused had stabbed Shah to death with a sharp weapon. With the help of eyewitnesses and inputs by the informers, the police traced the accused and apprehended him within four hours of registration of the FIR, he said.

Further investigation is on, the police said. PTI COR NP