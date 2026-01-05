Man stabbed to death after altercation with bikers in northwest Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a brief altercation with two motorcycle-borne men in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Avinash (35), was found lying injured around 2 am on January 1 in Aman Vihar. He was initially taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day, they said.

Medical reports confirmed stab injuries as the cause of death, following which a case was registered under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the BNS, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, teams from the Mobile Crime Unit and the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, inspected the scene of the crime and collected forensic evidence.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, police apprehended one of the accused, identified as Sahil, a resident of Pooth Kalan, he said.

On sustained interrogation, Sahil allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed the role of his associate, Harsh alias Noni, who was subsequently apprehended, police added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were riding a motorcycle when they allegedly got into an argument with Avinash, who was on foot. The altercation escalated, leading to the fatal stabbing, police said.

The police said further investigation is underway to recover the motorcycle and the weapon used in the commission of the crime. PTI SSJ NB