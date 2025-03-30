Man stabbed to death after argument at wedding function; 2 minors detained

Thane, Mar 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death at a wedding function in Thane's Shahapur area and his body dumped in a river, following which two juveniles were detained, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on March 25 in Kajgaon, Shahapur police station inspector Jitendra Thakur said.

"Tractor driver Balu Wagh and one of the detained minors had an argument while dancing at the function. The matter escalated, leading to the minor and his friend stabbing Wagh to death at an isolated place nearby. They dumped the body in Bhatsa river and fled," he said.

"The body was found on March 26, and a probe zeroed in on the two 17-year-old accused. They have been charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The two are now in a remand home in Bhiwandi," Thakur added. PTI COR BNM