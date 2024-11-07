Man stabbed to death, another hurt over monetary dispute in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man from Bihar was stabbed to death while another person was injured in a clash between two groups over a monetary dispute in Noida's Chotpur Colony, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Parul and her friends Amit and Akram attacked Ashu on Wednesday night over a monetary dispute that took place two days before Diwali.

Parul allegedly stabbed Ashu several times with a knife and also injured a person named Vishal who came to save him, a police spokesperson said.

Both Ashu and Vishal were taken to the hospital where the former was declared dead. Vishal is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The accused and the victim, both residents of Chotpur Colony in Sector 63, were acquainted with each other. There was a monetary dispute between them two days before Diwali, but it was reportedly resolved after community members intervened and pacified both sides, the spokesperson said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's family, a case has been registered against Parul, Amit and Akram and efforts are on to arrest them, he added. PTI COR ARI