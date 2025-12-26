Man stabbed to death, another injured in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death, while another youth sustained injuries in a suspected assault in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police received information around 8.14 am from Safdarjung Hospital regarding the admission of a person with stab wounds following which they reached the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Kushal, a resident of Shastri Market in New Delhi. He was brought to the hospital by his father Manoj around 7.15 am where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was also found that another injured person, Karthik (20), a resident of the same locality, was admitted to the hospital with stab wounds, he said.

Kushal worked as a housekeeping staffer at a play school in Rajouri Garden, while Karthik is employed as a housekeeper with a private company in Okhla, the police added.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (Murder), 109 (Attempt to murder) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the BNS and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ NB