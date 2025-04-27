Man stabbed to death at APMC market in Thane district; one held

Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death over a dispute at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) flower market in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

Chamanlal Nandlal Karla, a flower seller, was killed, and two of his family members were injured in the attack that took place at the market in Kalyan around 9 am, an official said.

The accused, Chirag Rajkumar Soni (21), has been taken into custody, and a case of murder and assault has been registered at the Bazarpeth Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said.

According to the police, Karla and Soni were business partners and sold banana leaves at the market. They had jointly ordered a consignment of banana leaves from Jalgaon, of which four bundles were for Karla and one for Soni.

However, when the consignment arrived, Karla allegedly took possession of all five bundles and brought them to the market to sell without handing over the accused's share.

The official said an argument ensued between the duo, and Soni allegedly stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors, killing him on the spot.

The victim's wife and son also sustained injuries when they intervened during the attack, he said. PTI COR ARU