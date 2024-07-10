Man stabbed to death, brother injured for objecting to noise during neighbours fight

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death while his younger brother was critically injured after they were attacked by their neighbours for objecting to noise and commotion during their family fight in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police on Wednesday said.

The incident took place when an accused identified as Saransh (22) was on Tuesday night fighting with his family members, who live on the second floor in a residential building at B Block of Ghazipur.

Vicky Soni (30), who lived with his family on the first floor in the same building, objected to the loud noise that occurred due to the fight, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta.

On this when Vicky came out of his room after dinner, Saransh assaulted him and fled to the second floor, she said.

Subsequently, Vicky and his younger brother Ricky went upstairs to inform his father Pradeep.

"A quarrel ensued between Saransh, Pradeep and Vicky. Saransh then grabbed a knife and stabbed both Vicky and Ricky, who tried to intervene and save his brother," Gupta said.

"Both the brothers received multiple wounds. They were taken to the hospital where Vicky succumbed to his injuries while Ricky is recuperating," she added.

After the incident, the police was called and a case under section 103(1), 109(1), 238(a), 3(5) of the BNS was registered at the Ghazipur police station and both the accused Saransh and his father Pradeep, who is a security guard, were arrested, the officer said.

Saransh is class 9 pass and is unemployed, she said.

Vicky, who ran a mobile accessories shop in a weekly market, is survived by his wife and three children. His brother Ricky also lives with his wife in the same same house.

The police has collected the CCTV footages from near the house and recorded the statements of both the family members. They were also probing if there was an involvement of other people as well. PTI ALK AS AS