Man stabbed to death by acquaintance in Delhi's Bhajanpura

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported around 11.09 am from Subhash Vihar. When a police team reached the spot, they found that the vicitm, identified as Abhishek Sharma alias Teenu, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, had been attacked with a knife.

Sharma was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"The victim was attacked by a person known to him. The accused fled after the incident. The exact motive is being ascertained," the officer said.

Police said the crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot and collected evidence. The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG