Man stabbed to death by brother, cousin on road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was murdered in public view at Medchal here on Sunday by his own brother and a cousin, police said.

The incident happened at 4 pm. The deceased, who worked as a private employee, was a drunkard and used to "harrass" his mother for many years, they said.

His brother and cousin and other friends warned him for good behaviour, but he did not change, police said.

The man's brother and cousin went to the house with a knife and stabbed him, and when he tried to run away towards the bus stop, the duo chased him and allegedly killed him, they said.

The two persons were absconding, police said, adding that further investigation is on.