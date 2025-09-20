Man stabbed to death by brother in Malappuram

Malappuram, Sep 20 (PTI) A 52-year-old man has been stabbed to death by his elder brother at Vazhikkadavu in this north Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Varghese of Nayikkankooly, Modappoyka, Vazhikkadavu.

Police arrested his brother Raju (54), who lives near Varghese’s house.

According to officials, Raju went to Varghese’s residence at around 9.40 pm on Friday.

Following a verbal duel, he stabbed his brother with a knife. Varghese was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police added.

Vazhikadavu police registered a case of murder and started an investigation.

Police said Varghese had lent money to Raju, who allegedly spent it on liquor. Upset over this, Varghese had recently warned his brother, and the enmity eventually led to the murder.

Raju was arrested on Saturday morning, produced before the court, and remanded to judicial custody, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB