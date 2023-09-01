Man stabbed to death by brother in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother over a family dispute in a village here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said Jalim Singh (27) was stabbed to death by Jatau Singh on Thursday night in Laxmanpur village.

A case of murder has been regarded against the accused who has been absconding since last night, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR CDN NB